Smith on signing with Oilers: 'I'm motivated to help Edmonton make the playoffs'

EDMONTON — Mike Smith won't have to travel far to join his new team.

The veteran goalie, who played with the Calgary Flames last season, signed a one-year contract with the Edmonton Oilers on Monday as NHL free agency opened.

Smith went 48-38-8 with a 2.99 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage in 97 games.

The 37-year-old was 23-16-2 with a 2.72 GAA and a .898 save percentage in 2018-19.

In 13 NHL seasons with the Dallas Stars, Tampa Bay Lightning, Phoenix/Arizona Coyotes and Calgary, the Kingston, Ont., native is 243-236-68 with a 2.70 GAA and a .912 save percentage.

Smith is also 11-12 with a 2.17 GAA and .938 save percentage in 24 playoff games.

Edmonton also signed forwards Markus Granlund and Tomas Jurco and re-signed Jujhar Khaira.

Granlund and Jurco both agreed to one-year deals, while Khaira signed a two-year deal.

Granlund had 12 goals and 10 assists last season with the Vancouver Canucks. He has 55 goals and 42 assists over 301 career NHL games split between the Flames and Canucks.

Jurco played in the American Hockey League last season, but has 22 goals and 28 assists over six NHL seasons split between the Detroit Red Wings and Chicago Blackhawks.

Khaira had three goals and 15 assists for the Oilers last season. He has 15 goals and 27 assists over 154 NHL games, all with Edmonton.