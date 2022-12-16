The Edmonton Oilers have placed forward Brad Malone on waivers, the team announced on Friday.

🔁 #Oilers roster move 🔁



Brad Malone has been placed on waivers.#LetsGoOilers — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) December 16, 2022

Malone 33, has played 10 games with the Oilers this season and has not recorded a point.

The veteran was originally drafted in the fourth round (105th overall) by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2007 NHL Draft. In 217 career games with the Oilers, Avalanche, and Carolina Hurricanes, Malone has 14 goals and 18 assists.

Alex Rindell, who was placed on unconditional waivers by the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday, has cleared and will have his contract terminated.