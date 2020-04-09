The family of Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave provided the following update on the 25-year-old's status Thursday.

"Colby is still in a medically-induced coma. This is giving his brain time to heal and rest from all he's been through," a statement posted to the team's website read. "We would like to thank the Oilers organization, the entire hockey community, all of our friends, and family, and everyone who has shown us love and support.

"We would like to send a big thank-you to Colby's critical care team, neurosurgeons and nurses at Sunnybrook Hospital. We appreciate all that you are doing for our Colby."

The family of #Oilers & @Condors forward Colby Cave has provided an update on his status:



"Colby is still in a medically-induced coma. This is giving his brain time to heal & rest from all he's been through."https://t.co/DTBqnnEAZv — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 9, 2020

Cave was admitted to Toronto’s Sunnybrook Hospital Monday night with a brain bleed and placed into a medically-induced coma. He underwent emergency surgery to remove colloid cyst that was causing pressure on his brain Tuesday.

The Battleford, Sask., native has appeared in 67 career NHL games with the Edmonton Oilers and Boston Bruins.