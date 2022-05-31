2h ago
By The Numbers: Oilers, Avs to square off in matchup of offensive juggernauts
The NHL's Western Conference Final begins Tuesday night in Denver as the Colorado Avalanche host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1. Let's take a closer look at the offensive firepower in By the Numbers.
TSN.ca Staff
The NHL's Western Conference Final begins Tuesday night in Denver as the Colorado Avalanche host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1.
This seven-game series will feature tremendous firepower, highlighted by arguably the two most exciting players in the game today in Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon. Not to mention the likes of Leon Draisaitl, Evander Kane, Nazem Kadri, Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar.
"It's going to be exciting," Avs general manager Joe Sakic told the media on Monday. "They got some world class players there. Two of the best in the game. So do we. Both teams have great depth up and down the lineup that have gotten contributions. I just think for the league, if you're a fan of the game you're going to enjoy this series."
The stats give hockey fans plenty of reasons to be excited as well.
For the first time in 34 years, and just the fifth time in history, a final-four matchup in the Stanley Cup playoffs will feature two teams with a goals-per-game average of 4.3 or higher. Colorado sits at 4.3 while the Oilers are scoring 4.33 goals per game this spring in the playoffs.
This year's Western Final also marks the first time in Stanley Cup playoffs history that a series will feature the top four active skaters on the career playoff points-per-game list with a minimum of 30 games played.
Playoff Points Per Game
|Player
|Career Playoff PPG
|2022 Playoffs
|Leon Draisaitl (EDM)
|1.61
|26 Points (7G, 19A) in 12 Games
|Connor McDavid (EDM)
|1.45
|26 Points (7G, 19A) in 12 Games
|Nathan MacKinnon (COL)
|1.37
|13 Points (8G, 5A) in 10 Games
|Mikko Rantanen (COL)
|1.19
|11 Points (1G, 10A) in 10 Games
McDavid, 25, is just one point away from securing 150 points in 2021-22 (regular season and playoffs) which would make him the first player in 26 years to accomplish that feat.
"I think he's been the best for a little bit now," MacKinnon said of McDavid on Monday. "It's going to take a full team effort to stop him."
Other players to reach that mark include Mario Lemieux (188 in 1995-96), Jaromir Jagr (172 in 1995-96), Joe Sakic (154 in 1995-96), Lemieux (178 in 1992-93), Doug Gilmour (162 in 1992-93), Pat LaFontaine (160 in 1992-93) and Adam Oates (151 in 1992-93).
The Western Conference Final won't just be all offence as the goaltenders should play a pivotal role as well. Both Mike Smith and Darcy Kuemper have posted some very solid numbers over their careers against each other's teams.
Smith, 40, holds a career 13-1-5 record against the Avs with a 2.17 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage with two shutouts. On the other side, Kuemper 32, is 10-2-4 all-time against the Oilers with a 2.20 GAA and a .926 SV with a single shutout.
All stats courtesy of TSN's Kevin Gibson.