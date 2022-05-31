By The Numbers: Oilers, Avs to square off in matchup of offensive juggernauts

The NHL's Western Conference Final begins Tuesday night in Denver as the Colorado Avalanche host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1.

This seven-game series will feature tremendous firepower, highlighted by arguably the two most exciting players in the game today in Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon. Not to mention the likes of Leon Draisaitl, Evander Kane, Nazem Kadri, Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar.

"It's going to be exciting," Avs general manager Joe Sakic told the media on Monday. "They got some world class players there. Two of the best in the game. So do we. Both teams have great depth up and down the lineup that have gotten contributions. I just think for the league, if you're a fan of the game you're going to enjoy this series."

The McSeries: McDavid vs. MacKinnon They etch masterpieces into a 200-by-85 canvas, creating art in real time. They make this Western Conference Final seem even bigger, not a series as much as an event. The last time the NHL offered a playoff showdown between above-the-marquee names was 2018, the third of the Crosby and Ovechkin spring trilogy, but McDavid vs. MacKinnon sort of has that new playoff smell.

The stats give hockey fans plenty of reasons to be excited as well.

For the first time in 34 years, and just the fifth time in history, a final-four matchup in the Stanley Cup playoffs will feature two teams with a goals-per-game average of 4.3 or higher. Colorado sits at 4.3 while the Oilers are scoring 4.33 goals per game this spring in the playoffs.

This year's Western Final also marks the first time in Stanley Cup playoffs history that a series will feature the top four active skaters on the career playoff points-per-game list with a minimum of 30 games played.

Playoff Points Per Game Player Career Playoff PPG 2022 Playoffs Leon Draisaitl (EDM) 1.61 26 Points (7G, 19A) in 12 Games Connor McDavid (EDM) 1.45 26 Points (7G, 19A) in 12 Games Nathan MacKinnon (COL) 1.37 13 Points (8G, 5A) in 10 Games Mikko Rantanen (COL) 1.19 11 Points (1G, 10A) in 10 Games

McDavid, 25, is just one point away from securing 150 points in 2021-22 (regular season and playoffs) which would make him the first player in 26 years to accomplish that feat.

The Quiz: Ranking the best 1v1 matchups in the Western Conference Final Everyone's talking about Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon squaring off for a berth in the Stanley Cup Final, but there's plenty of intrigue beyond that. The panel ranks their favourite head-to-head matchups, names the Conference MVP awards, and picks their X-factors on this edition of The Quiz.

"I think he's been the best for a little bit now," MacKinnon said of McDavid on Monday. "It's going to take a full team effort to stop him."

Other players to reach that mark include Mario Lemieux (188 in 1995-96), Jaromir Jagr (172 in 1995-96), Joe Sakic (154 in 1995-96), Lemieux (178 in 1992-93), Doug Gilmour (162 in 1992-93), Pat LaFontaine (160 in 1992-93) and Adam Oates (151 in 1992-93).

Oilers and Avalanche clash more than just McDavid vs. MacKinnon The obvious matchup to watch between the Oilers and Avalanche is Connor McDavid vs. Nathan MacKinnon, but there are plenty of other subplots to keep an eye on. TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger explains why we should be aware of Evander Kane and Nazem Kadri, and discusses whether or not we'll see McDavid stay on a line with Leon Draisaitl.

The Western Conference Final won't just be all offence as the goaltenders should play a pivotal role as well. Both Mike Smith and Darcy Kuemper have posted some very solid numbers over their careers against each other's teams.

Smith, 40, holds a career 13-1-5 record against the Avs with a 2.17 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage with two shutouts. On the other side, Kuemper 32, is 10-2-4 all-time against the Oilers with a 2.20 GAA and a .926 SV with a single shutout.

