Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid, goaltender Linus Ullmark of the Boston Bruins and Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson were named the NHL's Three Stars for the week ending Feb. 26.

McDavid, 26, had multi-goal games in all three of his appearances last week. In games against the Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins and Columbus Blue Jackets, the Richmond Hill, Ont. native had six goals and 11 points.

His 48 goals and 65 assists through 60 games lead the NHL this season.

The 29-year-old Ullmark's week was capped by scoring an empty-net goal in the Bruins' 3-1 win over the Canucks on Saturday night to become just the 13th NHL goalie with a goal. The Lugnvik, Sweden native was 2-0-0 this past week with a 1.00 goals against average and a .966 save percentage.

Ullmark has a record of 30-4-1 this season, with a 1.86 GAA and .938 SV%.

Gibson, 29, made a league-best 143 saves this past week as he and the Ducks went 2-1-1 in four games. Twice Gibson saved 51 shots, against the Florida Panthers and Washington Capitals.

This season, the Pittsburgh native is 12-23-6 with a GAA of 3.96 and a SV% of .902