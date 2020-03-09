Oilers, Golden Knights prepare for massive battle for first in Pacific

Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid isn't in the lineup against the Vegas Golden Knights Monday as he battles an illness.

McDavid out tonight. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) March 10, 2020

McDavid recently returned from a quad injury. The 23-year-old has 33 goals and 63 assists in 63 games for the Oilers this season.

The Oilers are taking on the Golden Knights with first place in the Pacific Division on the line.