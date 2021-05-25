The Edmonton Oilers season ended with Monday's triple-overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets, completing a four-game sweep.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid was honest in his assessment of the team's playoff performance after finishing with the second-best record in the North Division during the regular season.

"I think we're a group that expects more from ourselves, we're a group that we want to push and continue to grow," McDavid said. "And obviously we didn't do that in the playoffs. We're still sour. I don’t think anyone's going to deny that."

After posting 105 points in 56 regular-season games, McDavid finished as the Oilers' second-leading scored in the postseason with four points in four games, one point back of linemate Leon Draisaitl.

The Oilers, who were eliminated in the qualifying round by the Chicago Blackhawks last season, have won just one playoff series since reaching the Stanley Cup final in 2006. The team has held the first-overall pick four times over that span and added Draisaitl with the third-overall pick in 2014.

"It's just disappointing at this point," pending unrestricted free agent Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said post-game. "We battled all night, I mean, three overtimes. This is the third overtime game in four games. There's not much to say except it's tough to swallow right now."

Despite failing to earn a win over the Jets, head coach Dave Tippett argued he saw improvement in the team from last year.

"Every time you don't win the last game of the year then it's disappointing," Tippett said. "But I thought our team took some strides this year. We were expecting more in the playoffs. It was a tight, tight series. We couldn't find a way to get on top of it.

"I give our players credit, they battled hard. That's not an easy game. We didn't get the result we wanted last night. You come in here and you've got to play a back-to-back, and a lot of players played real well. It's just disappointing we couldn't get the win."

Edmonton enters the off-season with 11 players from their playoff roster slated for unrestricted free agency, including defencemen Adam Larsson and Tyson Barrie, and goaltender Mike Smith, in addition to Nugent-Hopkins.