Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid recorded his fifth-straight multi-goal game following a first-period marker against the Toronto Maple Leafs, becoming just the fifth player in NHL history to achieve the feat.

McDavid joins Joe Malone (1921), Punch Broadbent (1922), Mario Lemieux (1988), and Alexander Mogilny (1993).

The achievements keep piling up for @cmcdavid97 in 2022-23 and this time, the @EdmontonOilers captain joined rare company with five consecutive multi-goal games.#NHLStats: https://t.co/yIllJi2lAE pic.twitter.com/N65NRwXEyx — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 2, 2023

With three points on the night, McDavid now has 52 goals and 118 points through 62 games this season.

The 26-year-old extended his point streak to eight games with his first goal of the evening, 3:49 into the game.

McDavid now has the sixth-most goals by an Oilers player through the first 62 games of a season, trailing Wayne Gretzky (78 in 1983-84, 75 in 1981-82, 61 in 1984-85, 54 in 1986-87) and Jari Kurri in (61 in 1984-85).