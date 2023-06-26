Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid won the Ted Lindsay Award for the most outstanding player in the NHL as voted by members of the NHL players’ Association.

Congratulations to @cmcdavid97 on capturing his fourth #TedLindsayAward!



The @EdmontonOilers captain becomes only the third different player in NHL history to be selected by his NHLPA peers as the most outstanding player four or more times: https://t.co/pTiCgmJPVt #NHLAwards pic.twitter.com/13nkR3XSix — NHLPA (@NHLPA) June 27, 2023

McDavid beat out San Jose Sharks defenceman Erik Karlsson and Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak for the award.

The 26-year-old led the league with 64 goals and 153 points in 82 games last season to lead the Oilers to second place in the Pacific Division.

This is McDavid's fourth Ted Lindsay Award after winning the award in 2017, 2018, and 2021.

