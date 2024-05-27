All that glitters isn’t gold, folks.

With all the hype heading into the NBA’s conference finals, the casual observer might have anticipated the dawn of a new era in the association.

Instead, basketball fans are already counting down to the start of the NBA Finals.

Last night, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving each scored 33 points as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-107 to take a 3-0 series lead.

Doncic and Irving are the first starting backcourt to each score 30 or more points in the same game three times in a postseason over the last five decades.

Now the Mavericks, which were a +142 underdog to advance, will get as many as four opportunities to book their ticket to the NBA Finals at -3500 to win the series.

Minnesota is +1400 to rally with four straight wins.

Meanwhile in the Eastern Conference, the Indiana Pacers are a 7.5-point underdog as they attempt to avoid elimination in Game 4 against the Boston Celtics tonight.

No team in NBA history has ever overcome a 3-0 series deficit – they are 0-154 all-time.

For what it’s worth, the Celtics are currently -220 to win the NBA championship.

The Mavericks are +185 to win the title.

For anybody that still believes Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves can do something that no team in NBA history has ever done, Minnesota is 41-to-1 to win it all.

While a double sweep is still on the table in the NBA conference finals, all signs currently point towards a long series in both NHL conference finals.

The New York Rangers beat the Florida Panthers 5-4 in overtime on Sunday to take a 2-1 series lead in the Eastern Conference Final.

Four of New York’s previous five wins have come in OT.

The Rangers are now the Stanley Cup favourite at +230 at FanDuel this morning.

With the Western Conference Final tied 1-1, the Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars have identical odds to advance and identical odds to win it all at +250.

On a personal note, I’m 4-0 with all recommended plays for the Western Conference Final with the Stars to win the series pending.

Apologies, Oilers fans.

Hopefully, I can stay hot with another FanDuel Best Bet to consider for Game 3 tonight in Edmonton.

This is the Morning Coffee for Monday May 27th, 2024.

A FanDuel Best Bet For Game 3 Of The Western Conference Final

The Stars were my pick to win the Stanley Cup prior to the start of the playoffs.

To date, I’m 12-for-12 with my series predictions.

I need Dallas to beat Florida in the Stanley Cup Final to finish the job.

I didn’t blink when the Oilers won Game 1 on the road.

After all, the Stars have dropped seven straight Game 1s in the playoffs, including losing the series opener in each of the first three rounds.

I doubled down on Dallas to win the series at +164.

After the Stars bounced back with a win in Game 2, the series is a pick’em at FanDuel.

Dallas and Edmonton are both -110 to advance.

Additionally, the Stars and Oilers are both +250 to win the Stanley Cup at FanDuel this morning.

Edmonton is a -130 moneyline favourite for Game 3.

When a best-of-seven series is tied 1-1, the winner of Game 3 has gone on to win the series 67 per cent of the time.

Then again, the Oilers just won their second round series against the Vancouver Canucks after trailing 2-1 and 3-2, so there will no reason to panic in Edmonton if they don’t get the job done tonight.

While I’m on Dallas to win the series, I’m not picking either side for my FanDuel Best Bet for Game 3 tonight.

Instead, I’ll lock in a player prop as my FanDuel Best Bet for tonight.

Tyler Seguin is -114 to record 3+ shots on goal tonight.

Seguin, who leads the Stars with 49 shots on goal this postseason, has registered three or more shots on goal in 11 of 15 games in these playoffs.

He recorded six shots on goal in Game 1, then finished with four shots on goal in Game 2.

After he averaged 5.0 shots on goal through the first two games of the series, I’m banking on him for a minimum of three in Game 3 tonight.

I’ll lock in Seguin 3+ shots on goal at -114 as my FanDuel Best Bet for Game 3 of the Western Conference Final.

Have a great day, everyone!