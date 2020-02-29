15m ago
Oilers' Yamamoto (ankle) remains out
Edmonton Oilers forward Kailer Yamamoto (ankle) is not ready to return to the lineup and will not play against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday, head coach Dave Tippett confirmed.
TSN.ca Staff
Yamamoto suffered the ankle injury last Sunday against the Los Angeles Kings and was listed by the team as week-to-week on Tuesday.
The 21-year-old has appeared in 21 games this season for the Oilers and scored nine goals with 12 assists. He has also played in 23 games this season with the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League and as eight goals and eight assists.