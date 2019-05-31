EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have fired assistant coaches Trent Yawney and Manny Viveiros.

Both coaches depart after one season with the club.

Yawney, 53, joined the Oilers after spending five seasons as an assistant with the Anaheim Ducks. He was head coach of the Chicago Blackhawks from 2005-07.

Viveiros, 53, was the head coach of the Western Hockey League's Swift Current Broncos before joining Edmonton's staff. He led the Broncos to a WHL championship and an appearance in the Memorial Cup in 2017-18.

The moves come three days after the Oilers hired Dave Tippett as their new head coach.