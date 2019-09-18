Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland said Wednesday it looks optimistic for captain Connor McDavid to play in the team's regular-season opener on Oct. 2.

Holland said there remains a chance McDavid could play in a preseason game, but noted his availability remains in the hands of team doctors.

Holland says as of now it looks optimistic for McDavid to play opening night, and there is a chance he may play an exhibition game next week. Won’t commit either way at this point, still up to doctors. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) September 18, 2019

TSN Edmonton Bureau Reporter Ryan Rishaug wrote Wednesday that McDavid has appeared to be a fully up to speed in training camp skates so far.

The 22-year-old sustained a knee injury late last season and Holland vowed prior to camp the team could be conservative with his return. McDavid said earlier this week he would like to play in at least one preseason game.

McDavid had 41 goals and 75 assists in 78 games for the Oilers last season.