Trade Verdict: Coyotes are getting 'an elite type player' in Hall

Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland confirmed Monday that he checked in with the New Jersey Devils "a few times" before they traded Taylor Hall to the Arizona Coyotes.

Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal reports Holland was intrigued by the idea of acquiring Hall, but was unwilling to mortgage the team's future on a potential rental, with Hall slated for unrestricted free agency in July.

“Yes, I did talk to them a few times,” Holland told the Journal.

The Coyotes acquired Hall and forward Blake Speers on Monday for a 2020 top-three protected first-round pick, a 2020 conditional third-round pick, as well as prospects Kevin Bahl, Nick Merkley and Nate Schnarr. New Jersey also retained 50 per cent of Hall’s remaining $6 million salary in the trade.

TSN Edmonton Bureau Reporter Ryan Rishaug speculated prior to Monday's trade that the Oilers were unwilling to pay a premium for Hall, which he believed could have included prospects Philip Broberg and Evan Bouchard or a first-round pick.

Rishaug added that he believes the Oilers are more likely to pursue a third-line centre in the months leading up to the trade deadline.

I still maintain that a quality 3rd line Centre remains a more realistic target, and a greater need for the club at this time. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) December 16, 2019

With Monday's win over the Dallas Stars, the Oilers now sit equal in points (42) with the Coyotes for the top spot in the Pacific Division. Arizona, however, has one game in hand and can retake the outright division lead again by securing a point against the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday.