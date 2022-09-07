Oilers induct Gretzky, nine others to team Hall of Fame

The Edmonton Oilers announced Wednesday the establishment of a franchise Hall of Fame, created to honour outstanding contributions or service to the team.

The inaugural 2022 class of the Oilers Hall of Fame will include Wayne Gretzky, Jari Kurri, Grant Fuhr, Paul Coffey, Mark Messier, Glenn Anderson, Kevin Lowe, Glen Sather, Rod Phillips and Al Hamilton, who have all been inducted automatically due to their respective Oilers banner honour.

The Oilers Hall of Fame may include players, coaches, trainers, staff, executives or any other person "whose role or service with team is recognized as extraordinary," the team says.

The selection committee is comprised of former players Gretzky, Ron Low, Louie DeBrusk, Chris Joseph as well as former executive Bruce MacGregor, media members Jim Matheson, Terry Jones, Bob Stauffer and Jason Gregor as well as Chief Wilton Littlechild and two-time Team Canada Olympic gold medalist Shannon Szabados.

In addition to this year's 10 banner inductees, the 2022 class will include two inductees as voted by the Oilers Hall of Fame selection committee and will be announced on Sept. 20 ahead of training camp.