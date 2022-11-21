Oilers' Campbell hit in face by puck while on bench

Edmonton Oilers goalie Jack Campbell didn't get the start between the pipes Monday night against the New Jersey Devils, but still suffered an injury that forced him to the dressing room.

Campbell was hit in the face by a puck late in the second period while sitting on the bench. Campbell left for the dressing room and didn't return to the bench for the third period.

TSN's Ryan Rishaug noted that the emergency backup was dressed and ready to enter the game if starter Stuart Skinner suffered an injury.

The 30-year-old Campbell, who signed a five-year, $25 million free-agent contract with the Oilers this summer, has posted a 6-4 record with a 4.27 goals-against average and a .873 save percentage this season.

Edmonton would fall to the Devils 5-2, who have now won 13 games in a row.