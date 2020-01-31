53m ago
Oilers' Neal day-to-day with foot injury
Edmonton Oilers forward James Neal did not suit up for his team's game against the St. Louis Blues Friday with the team announcing he is day-to-day with a foot injury.
TSN.ca Staff
Neal played in the Oilers' previous game against the Calgary Flames.
In his first season with Edmonton, the 32-year-old Neal has 19 goals and 10 assists in 50 games.