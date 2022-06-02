27m ago
Oilers F Yamamoto (UBI) exits Game 2 vs. Avs
Edmonton Oilers forward Kailer Yamamoto exited Game 2 with an upper-body injury and will not return.
TSN.ca Staff
The 23-year-old did not finish the second period.
He has two goals and seven points in 13 playoff games this spring and has one assist in two games in the Western Conference Final.
Yamamoto had 8:28 of ice time with one penalty before exiting Thursday's contest.