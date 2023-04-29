The Edmonton Oilers led 4-3 after the second period in Game 6 as they look to close out the first-round series with the Los Angeles Kings.

After Leon Draisaitl opened the scoring in the middle frame to extend the Oilers’ lead to 3-1, the Kings replied with goals from Adrian Kempe and Kevin Fiala to knot the score at 3-3.

Kim Klostin followed with his second goal of the game to give Edmonton the lead heading into the third period.

Connor McDavid opened the scoring just over one minute into the game

Sean Durzi answered at the 8:13 mark of the first period for Los Angeles to even things up in front of the home crowd.

Kostin rounded out the scoring in the opening frame to put the Oilers in front.

The Oilers entered Saturday’s game with a 3-2 series lead.