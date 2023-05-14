It's safe to say Game 6 between the Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights got off to a fast start on Sunday night.

Needing a win to stay alive in their second-round series, the Oilers are holding onto a 2-1 lead over the Golden Knights after a thrilling opening period from Rogers Place, highlighted by three goals being scored in the first 2:43 of game action.

Las Vegas forward Reilly Smith silenced the Edmonton crowd just 24 seconds into the game by beating goalie Stuart Skinner for his second of the playoffs.

The lead lasted all of 31 seconds as Oilers superstar Connor McDavid netted his eighth of the postseason before Warren Foegele gave Edmonton the 2-1 lead 1:48 later.

Skinner has faced seven shots from Vegas while Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill encountered 14 shots.

Edmonton needs a win to force a Game 7 in Vegas on Tuesday.