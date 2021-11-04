The Edmonton Oilers improved to 8-1-0 to start the season with their 5-2 victory over the Nashville Predators Wednesday, but forward Leon Draisaitl made it clear postgame the team has a long way to go to accomplish their goals this season.

"It's obviously a great start for us, I think that's something that we really keyed on; to come out of the gates and be pretty strong," Draisaitl said. "We did that, but we haven't accomplished anything yet, we have to make sure we keep going, we keep getting better. I think there's a lot of things that we can do better, but you don't go 8-1 if you play terrible and just get lucky.

"We've done a lot of great things, but we can certainly do things better."

Draisaitl took over sole possession of the NHL's points lead with two goals and an assist on Wednesday, bringing him to 20 points on the season. Teammate Connor McDavid sits second in the Art Ross race with 19 points through nine games.

Head coach Dave Tippett also did his best to keep the red-hot Oilers grounded, noting the team still has lots of room for improvement.

"We're doing some things fine, but there are some things I still think we can clean up," Tippett said, per NHL.com. "We weren't coming out clean, we were jamming stuff up the wall and the D-to-D stuff we were flipping it around. We bring trouble on ourselves sometimes. It's an area we have to clean up."

With his two goals Wednesday, Draisaitl joined Alex Ovechkin atop the goal-scoring list this season with nine. The 26-year-old had an opportunity to shoot for the hat trick on an empty net late against the Predators, but elected to pass to Jesse Puljujärvi instead, allowing the Finn to score his third of the campaign.

"I'm more than fine giving the puck to someone else to score," Draisaitl said. "I love watching other guys score, it's my favorite thing. I love scoring myself too, obviously, but I just thought he had a better angle."

The Oilers will be back in action Friday when they host the New York Rangers.