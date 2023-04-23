The Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers are headed to overtime after ending the third period in a 4-4 draw in Game 4 of their first-round series on Sunday night.

The Kings got the offence started in the first period by getting goals from forwards Gabriel Vilardi, Viktor Arvidsson, and Anze Kopitar.

After giving up three goals on 11 shots in the first period, the Oilers pulled starting netminder Stuart Skinner in favour for Jack Campbell in the second period.

The Oilers roared back in the second frame with two goals from Leon Draisaitl and a goal from defenceman Evan Bouchard.

The Kings regained the lead at 4:28 when Viktor Arvidsson found Matt Roy streaking down the right wing and snuck the puck past goaltender Jack Campbell to give the Kings a 4-3 lead.

Arvidsson had an opportunity to give the Kings a cushion with less than five minutes left in the period when he walked in alone on Campbell but was denied.

Edmonton tied the game late in the third period when Evander Kane was able to walk in on Kings goalie Joonas Korpisalo and wire the puck past him to tie the game 4-4.

The Kings took control of the play in the third period by outshooting the Oilers 17-7 and the shots are even at 36 for the game.

The Oilers are perfect on the man advantage going 2-2 in the second period while the Kings are 1-2 for the game.