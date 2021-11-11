Oilers stress the importance of having a fast start in Boston

Mike Smith's return to game action has been delayed.

The 39-year-old goaltender has returned to Edmonton after suffering a setback in practice with the Oilers this week.

Mike Smith had a set back in practice. He has returned to Edmonton. — Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) November 11, 2021

Smith has been sidelined with a lower-body injury since Oct. 19, when "tweaked something" in his third start of the season against the Anaheim Ducks. He has .920 save percentage and a 3.08 goals-against average in three games this season.

The Kingston, Ont. native signed a two-year, $4.4-million extension with Edmonton in July after posting a 21-6-2 record last season with a .923 save percentage and a 2.31 goals-against average.

Mikko Koskinen has carried the majority of the load in Smith's absence, posting a 7-1 record with a .920 save percentage and a 2.54 GAA. Stuart Skinner made his first start of the season on Tuesday, allowing three goals on 38 shots in a loss to the Detroit Red Wings.

The Oilers will return home from their current road trip after Tuesday's game against the Winnipeg Jets.