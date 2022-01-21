Goalie Mike Smith has been placed on injured reserve and forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on long-term injured reserve, the Edmonton Oilers announced Friday.

The Oilers are preparing to host the Calgary Flames on Saturday.

The team also said that forward Seth Griffith has been recalled from the Bakersfield Condors and placed on the taxi squad.

Griffith, 29, has 33 points in 25 AHL games this season.

Griffith, 29, has 33 points in 25 AHL games this season.

Smith, 39, has been limited to six games this season due to injury.

Nugent-Hopkins last appeared for the Oilers on Dec. 31. In 30 games this season, Nugent-Hopkins, 28, has three goals and 23 assists.

The Oilers fell 6-0 to the Florida Panthers on Thursday.

Since starting the season 16-5-0, the Oilers have stumbled to a mark of 2-11-2 over their last 15 games and currently sit seventh in the Pacific Division with a record of 18-16-2.