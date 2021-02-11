The Edmonton Oilers and Montreal Canadiens will not be starting on schedule for their Thursday night game in Montreal, the league announced.

“As a result of an Edmonton Oilers’ player entering the League’s COVID Protcol earlier today, the League announced a change to the start time of their game against the Canadiens tonight from 7 P.M. to 8 P.M. ET so as to allow for the completion and analysis of Oilers’ test results in advance of the game.” The league announced in a statement Thursday afternoon.

Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi has been placed on the COVID-19 protocol list. He is the only member of either team to appear on Thursday's release from the NHL.

#Oilers Jesse Puljujarvi has been added to the Covid-19 protocol list, which I believe precludes him from participating in tonight's game in MTL.



EDM is awaiting additional test results now, which the team is hoping to have within the next hour. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 11, 2021

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports that the Oilers asked for expedited processing of PCR daily team testing in time for tonight’s game plus also had extra testing done of Puljujarvi and some of the players in his orbit.

