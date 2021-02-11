2h ago
Oilers-Habs start time pushed back; Puljujarvi on COVID Protocol list
The Edmonton Oilers and Montreal Canadiens will not be starting on schedule for their Thursday night game in Montreal, the league announced. Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi has been placed on the COVID-19 protocol list. He is the only member of either team to appear on Thursday's release from the NHL.
TSN.ca Staff
Oilers/Habs Ice Chips: Montreal hoping to recapture form vs. improved Edmonton
The Edmonton Oilers and Montreal Canadiens will not be starting on schedule for their Thursday night game in Montreal, the league announced.
“As a result of an Edmonton Oilers’ player entering the League’s COVID Protcol earlier today, the League announced a change to the start time of their game against the Canadiens tonight from 7 P.M. to 8 P.M. ET so as to allow for the completion and analysis of Oilers’ test results in advance of the game.” The league announced in a statement Thursday afternoon.
Statement from the @NHL on tonight’s @EdmontonOilers - @CanadiensMTL game start time. pic.twitter.com/YCqMQamJCd— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 11, 2021
Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi has been placed on the COVID-19 protocol list. He is the only member of either team to appear on Thursday's release from the NHL.
TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports that the Oilers asked for expedited processing of PCR daily team testing in time for tonight’s game plus also had extra testing done of Puljujarvi and some of the players in his orbit.