Kassian likely out week-to-week, Chiasson draws in for Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers placed forward Zack Kassian on injured reserve Tuesday and called up Devin Shore from the team's taxi squad.

Oilers head coach Dave Tippett said earlier on Tuesday that Kassian was considered week-to-week, though he was still undergoing further evaluation.

Kassian left Monday's night's 3-1 victory against the Ottawa Senators in the first period after a fight with Erik Gudbranson. He was ruled out with an upper-body injury after playing only 33 seconds.

Devin shore has been recalled from the taxi squad & Zack Kassian has been placed on Injured Reserve. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/RZYGa15Tac — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) February 9, 2021

The 30-year-old has one goal and three points in 13 games this season. He had 15 goals and 34 points in 59 games last season.

The Oilers will also be without defenceman Ethan Bear against the Senators on Tuesday. Bear, who last played on Jan. 30, is eligible to be activated off of injured reserve at any time.