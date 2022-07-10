Oilers make qualifying offers to Yamamoto, Puljujarvi, two others

The Edmonton Oilers announced that they have made qualifying offers to forwards Tyler Benson, Ryan McLeod, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Kailer Yamamoto. Brandon Perlini, Filip Berglund, and Ostap Safin did not receive qualifying offers.

Yamamoto, 23, scored 20 goals and 41 points in 81 games last season. In 186 career NHL games, the former first-round pick (22nd overall in 2017) has 40 goals and 53 assists.

Puljujarvi, 24, had a career-best season in 2021-22, scoring 14 goals and adding 22 assists. In 259 career NHL games, the fourth-overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft has 46 goals and 52 assists.

McLeod, 22, registered nine goals and 12 assists in 71 games last season. In 81 career games, he has nine goals and 22 points.

Benson, 24, played 29 games with the Oilers last season, recording one goal and one assist.