Ahead of their game against the Montreal Canadiens Thursday night, the Edmonton Oilers recalled rookie goalie Dylan Wells on an emergency basis.

According to TSN's Ryan Rishaug, the Oilers will need to sit Mikko Koskinen as a precaution and Wells will back up veteran Mike Smith.

Will be cautious with too much speculation, but perhaps he had spent more time with Puljujarvi given his ability to communicate with him in Finnish. If doctors do detailed tracing, some contacts could be identified as needing a greater level of caution based on interactions. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) February 12, 2021

Earlier Thursday, the NHL announced the game between the Habs and Oilers would be delayed an hour due to COVID protocols.

“As a result of an Edmonton Oilers’ player entering the League’s COVID Protcol earlier today, the League announced a change to the start time of their game against the Canadiens tonight from 7 P.M. to 8 P.M. ET so as to allow for the completion and analysis of Oilers’ test results in advance of the game.” The league announced in a statement Thursday afternoon.

Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi was placed on the COVID-19 protocol list.

The 23-year-old Wells was selected by the Oilers in the fifth-round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, but has yet to appear in an NHL game. The St. Catharines, Ont., played in seven games in the AHL and 10 games in the ECHL last season.