1h ago
Oilers, Sharks re-engage on Karlsson trade talks
The Edmonton Oilers and San Jose Sharks have re-engaged on Erik Karlsson trade discussions, according to TSN Hockey insider Chris Johnston.
TSN.ca Staff
There are 'significant financial hurdles' on both ends for a deal to get done, Johnston adds. However, this is the second time this season the teams have explored a trade for the two-time Norris Trophy winner.
Karlsson is in the fourth year of an eight-year, $92 million contract he signed with the Sharks on Jun. 17, 2019. It carries an AAV of $11.5 million through the 2026-27 season.
The 32-year-old is having a career season with the Sharks this season, having scored 17 goals and 70 points through 53 games. The point total is Karlsson's highest since he finished with 71 in 2016-17 and just 12 off of his career high of 82 in 2015-16.
In 891 career games with the Sharks and Ottawa Senators, the Landsbro, Sweden native has 170 goals and 560 assists for 730 points.