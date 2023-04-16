The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Cam Dineen to a one-year, two-way contract worth $750,000, the team announced on Sunday.

Dineen was acquired by the Oilers from the Arizona Coyotes along with Nick Bjugstad on March 1.

The #Oilers have signed defenceman Cam Dineen to a one-year, two-way contract.https://t.co/1qeHa4q14J — x - Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 16, 2023

The 24-year-old recorded two goals and 12 points in 19 games with the AHL's Bakersfield Condors after being acquired. In 69 total AHL games this season, Dineen has tallied six goals and 47 points, ranking sixth among all AHL defencemen.

He was originally selected in the third round (68th overall) by the Coyotes in the 2016 NHL Draft.