EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed college defenceman Philip Kemp to a three-year, entry-level contract through to the 2022-23 season.

The 21-year-old from Greenwich, Conn., was named Yale Bulldogs captain for the 2020-21 season, but Ivy League hockey was cancelled Nov. 12.

The Oilers picked Kemp in the seventh round (208th overall) in the 2017 NHL entry draft.

He had three goals and eight assists and carried a plus-4 plus-minus rating in 32 games for Yale in 2019-20.

The six-foot-three, 210-pound blueliner has compiled a career nine goals, 18 assists and a plus-2 rating in 88 games for the Bulldogs.

Kemp won a silver medal with the U.S. junior team at the 2019 world junior hockey championship in Vancouver.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2020.