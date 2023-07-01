The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Connor Brown to a one-year contract with a $775K base salary and up to $3.25 million in games played bonuses.

$775k base salary, $3.25M in available games played bonuses (it's a $775k AAV and any bonus money would carry over to 2024-25 season cap) https://t.co/Qf2aTCndYj — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 1, 2023

Brown played just four games in 2022-23, as he sustained a torn ACL early in the season, his first with the Washington Capitals.

The 29-year-old is coming off a three-year, $10.8 million contract he signed with the Ottawa Senators in 2020. He was acquired by the Capitals in July of 2022 in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick.

In 448 career games with the Capitals, Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs, Brown has scored 90 goals and added 126 assists for 216 points.

The Toronto native was originally drafted in the sixth round (156th overall) by the Leafs in the 2012 NHL Draft.

Oilers ink Pederson

The Oilers also signed forward Lane Pederson to a two-year contract with a $775,000 average-annual value.

Lane Pederson signs 2 year, one way deal in Edmonton. $775,000 aav — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 1, 2023

He had three goals and three assists in 27 games with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Vancouver Canucks last season.