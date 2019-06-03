EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Brad Malone and goaltender Shane Starrett to one-year contract extensions through the 2019-20 season.

Malone, 30, appeared in 43 games with the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors, posting 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists), 45 penalty minutes and a plus-10 plus/minus rating.

He also registered 13 points (five goals, eight assists) 16 penalty minutes and a plus-6 rating in 10 playoff games. straight season.

Malone has accumulated 161 points (61 goals, 100 assists) and 429 penalty minutes in 335 career AHL games over seven seasons.

The six-foot-two, 216-pound native of Chatham, N.B., also played in 16 games with the Oilers in 2018-19.

He appeared in 199 career NHL games with Edmonton, Carolina and Colorado, recording 30 points (13 goals, 17 assists) and 198 penalty minutes.

The Oilers originally signed Malone as a free agent on July 3, 2017.

Starrett, 24, appeared in 42 games with Bakersfield last season, posting a record of 27-7-5, a 2.33 goals against average, a .918 save percentage and four shutouts. He also played in eight playoff games recording a 3-3-0 record, a 2.89 goals against average and a .889 save percentage.

The 6-5, 195-pound goaltender was also named to the AHL's 2019-19 all-rookie team.

In two seasons with the Condors, the Bellingham, Mass., native has posted a 28-9-5 record, a 2.41 goals against average and .916 save percentage in 45 career AHL games.

The Oilers originally signed Starrett as a free agent on April 10, 2017.