16h ago
Oilers to sign Kahun to one-year, $975K deal
The Edmonton Oilers signed forward Dominik Kahun to a one-year, $975,000 contract on Monday. The Oilers will be the 25-year-old's fourth team in his young career.
TSN.ca Staff
Reflecting on an unforgettable NHL season
The Edmonton Oilers signed forward Dominik Kahun to a one-year, $975,000 contract on Monday.
The Oilers will be the 25-year-old's fourth team in his young career as he appeared in 82 games with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2018-19, scoring 13 goals and adding 24 assists.
He was then traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins during the off-season and traded to the Buffalo Sabres once again on Feb. 24. He tallied 12 goals and 19 assists for a total of 31 points across 56 games last season.
Kahun has 68 points in 138 career NHL games.