Edmonton Oilers forward Josh Archibald has signed a two-year contract extension, the team announced on Friday.

1.5x2 for Archibald. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) March 6, 2020

According to TSN's Ryan Rishaug, the contract carries an AAV of $1.5 million.

Archibald has 12 goals and eight assists in 59 games this season.

The 27-year-old was set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. He joined the Oilers for the 2019-20 seasons after previous stops with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Arizona Coyotes.