2h ago
Oilers sign Archibald to 2-year extension
Edmonton Oilers forward Josh Archibald has signed a two-year contract extension, the team announced on Friday.
TSN.ca Staff
According to TSN's Ryan Rishaug, the contract carries an AAV of $1.5 million.
Archibald has 12 goals and eight assists in 59 games this season.
The 27-year-old was set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. He joined the Oilers for the 2019-20 seasons after previous stops with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Arizona Coyotes.