The Edmonton Oilers have re-signed forward Jujhar Khaira to a two-year contract, the team announced Monday.

The #Oilers have signed forward Jujhar Khaira to a two-year contract. pic.twitter.com/UFH90A92FE — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) July 1, 2019

In 60 games last season with the club, Khaira recorded three goals and 15 assists.

The 24-year-old was selected in the third round (No. 63 overall) by Edmonton in the 2012 NHL Draft.

The team also signed forward Tomas Jurco for one year and $750,000 according to TSN Hockey's Ryan Rishaug. In 201 career NHL games, Jurce has a total of 22 goals and 28 assists.