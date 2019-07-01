1h ago
Oilers sign forwards Khaira, Jurco
TSN.ca Staff
The Edmonton Oilers have re-signed forward Jujhar Khaira to a two-year contract, the team announced Monday.
In 60 games last season with the club, Khaira recorded three goals and 15 assists.
The 24-year-old was selected in the third round (No. 63 overall) by Edmonton in the 2012 NHL Draft.
The team also signed forward Tomas Jurco for one year and $750,000 according to TSN Hockey's Ryan Rishaug. In 201 career NHL games, Jurce has a total of 22 goals and 28 assists.