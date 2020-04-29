Oilers 3-in-3: Have the Oilers just entered their window of opportunity?

The Edmonton Oilers signed defenceman Theodor Lennstrom to a one-year, entry-level contract on Wednesday.

Lennstrom, 25, netted three goals and added 12 assists with Frolunda HC of the Swedish Hockey League this past season.

A native of Sweden, Lennstrom has played professionally in his home country for the past seven seasons.