Oilers sign Swedish D Lennstrom to ELC
The Edmonton Oilers signed defenceman Theodor Lennstrom to a one-year, entry-level contract on Wednesday.
Lennstrom, 25, netted three goals and added 12 assists with Frolunda HC of the Swedish Hockey League this past season.
A native of Sweden, Lennstrom has played professionally in his home country for the past seven seasons.