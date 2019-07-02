EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Gaetan Haas to a one-year entry-level contract.

The 27-year-old has appeared in 392 Swiss National League games with SC Bern and EHC Biel-Bienne, posting 192 points (72 goals, 120 assists) and 104 penalty minutes.

Haas, a six-foot, 181-pound forward, was named to the NLA Swiss All-Star Team in 2018 and 2019.

The native of Bonfol, Switzerland represented his country at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games and four world championships (2016, 2017, 2018, 2019). Haas won a silver medal with Switzerland at the 2018 world championship in Denmark.

He also represented Switzerland at two world junior hockey championships (2011, 2012) and two world U18 hockey championships (2009, 2010).