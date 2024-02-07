Part of the journey is the end.

Last night, the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights halted the Edmonton Oilers’ winning streak at 16 games, becoming the first team to beat them in the 2024 calendar year.

Connor McDavid didn’t waste any time last night, opening the scoring with a shorthanded goal that gave Edmonton the lead less than five minutes into the game.

However, the Golden Knights shut things down defensively after that, with Nicolas Roy, Chandler Stephenson and William Karlsson combining for three unanswered goals as Vegas earned the victory as a +124 moneyline underdog at FanDuel.

While McDavid and company ultimately fell one win shy of matching the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins for the longest win streak in NHL history, the Oilers outlook is much different than it was before the streak started.

This is the Morning Coffee for Wednesday February 7th, 2024.

Oilers Now A Co-Favourite To Win The Stanley Cup At FanDuel

It really wasn’t that long ago that Edmonton was on the outside looking in on the Western Conference playoff picture with one of the worst records in the NHL.

A 5-12-1 start led to the organization’s decision to fire their head coach Jay Woodcroft and replace him with Kris Knoblauch.

Since then, the Oilers have looked like a completely different team.

Edmonton is 24-4 dating back to November 24th.

Colorado and Edmonton are now co-favourites to win the Stanley Cup on @FanDuelCanada! 👀



Would you rather take the Avs or the Oilers to win it all? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/pk3heaXcvY — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) February 6, 2024

Prior to their turnaround, the Oilers could be found as high as 18-to-1 to win the Stanley Cup at FanDuel.

For perspective, 11 different NHL teams are 15-to-1 or shorter to win it all at FanDuel this morning.

Vegas is one of them at 14-to-1 odds.

HOW ABOUT THOSE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) February 7, 2024

As it stands, Edmonton is a co-favourite to win the Stanley Cup at +850, alongside the Colorado Avalanche.

While the Vancouver Canucks and Winnipeg Jets have been the biggest surprises among the Canadian teams, it’s the Oilers that are currently considered to be Canada’s best hope to win the Stanley Cup.

The Canucks are 14-to-1 to win it all at FanDuel.

The Canucks have now earned at least a point in 12 straight games and Elias Lindholm had a great debut, finishing with a pair of power play goals.@frankcorrado22 breaks down his first game with Vancouver: https://t.co/mE7CPf3brI pic.twitter.com/1EQ5TWaJxk — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) February 7, 2024

The Jets are 15-to-1 to win the Stanley Cup.

The second-longest win streak in NHL history is officially in the books, but it will be interesting to see how Edmonton responds with a favourable stretch that includes the Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Kings, Detroit Red Wings and the St. Louis Blues.

From @TSNRyanRishaug on @JayOnSC - Discussing the Oilers’ first loss since December 19th, after the Golden Knights ended their 16-game win streak, in their first game back after the All-Star break: https://t.co/G3WF5BspBm pic.twitter.com/02OkGYmKiE — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) February 7, 2024

If the playoffs started today, the Oilers would face the reigning Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights in the first round.

Edmonton is currently seven points back of Vegas in the Pacific Division standings, but with five games in hand.

It will be very interesting to see if the Oilers can stay hot and push the Golden Knights for second place in the division and home-ice advantage for a potential first-round playoff series.

Embiid To Be Re-Evaluated In Four Weeks

If you have a Philadelphia 76ers future in pocket, the good news is that Joel Embiid underwent a procedure on Tuesday, and he will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid underwent a left meniscus procedure on Tuesday and will be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2024

The bad news is that the injury Embiid suffered is a complex one, and the team has hesitated to set a timeline for his potential return.

The reigning MVP was amid one of the best seasons of his career, and he had Philly in contention for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference before he was hurt.

The 76ers are 26-8 straight up with Embiid in the lineup and 4-11 without him this season.

With Joel Embiid out, how are the 76ers approaching the trade deadline? @wojespn joins NBA Today: pic.twitter.com/ktBqWDbTOt — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) February 6, 2024

Next up, Philly will host the Golden State Warriors tonight in a game you can watch on TSN.

Despite a 9-12 record as the visiting team this season, the Warriors are currently a four-point favourite at FanDuel.

FanDuel Opens Door To Novelty Parlay Betting

We are five days away from the biggest event on the sports betting calendar in Super Bowl LVIII.

While there isn’t much to report in terms of line moves with the San Francisco 49ers still a 2.5-point favourite over the Kansas City Chiefs, FanDuel continues to add to the long list of game and novelty props on their app.

The Chiefs wore white jerseys last year but rocked red jerseys when they beat the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. 👀



San Francisco will wear white on Sunday and is a 2.5-point favourite on @FanDuelCanada. pic.twitter.com/lz4LIXeoKz — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) February 6, 2024

In fact, bettors in Ontario can now build their own novelty prop parlay using the Super Bowl Sunday parlay tab link that I posted to X below.

I just noticed @FanDuelCanada has a #SuperBowl Sunday Parlay section where you can parlay game and novelty props on the same ticket. A Chiefs win parlayed with Red/Pink Gatorade dumped on Andy Reid is +1160. https://t.co/oVWn5zlKPo #GamblingX #NFLPicks — Domenic Padula (@Domenic_Padula) February 7, 2024

While most sportsbooks don’t offer the option of parlaying novelty props, FanDuel users can now build their own unique combinations, including a combo with the moneyline and total, with the colour of the Gatorade poured on the winning coach and the number of outfit changes made by Usher at halftime.

Is there a novelty prop bet parlay that you love?

Share it with me on X so I can tail!

In the meantime, I’ll be working on my own novelty prop bet parlay for Super Bowl LVIII at FanDuel.