Morning Coffee: Oilers now a co-favourite to win Stanley Cup at FanDuel
Last night, the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights halted the Edmonton Oilers’ winning streak at 16 games, becoming the first team to beat them in the 2024 calendar year.
Connor McDavid didn’t waste any time last night, opening the scoring with a shorthanded goal that gave Edmonton the lead less than five minutes into the game.
However, the Golden Knights shut things down defensively after that, with Nicolas Roy, Chandler Stephenson and William Karlsson combining for three unanswered goals as Vegas earned the victory as a +124 moneyline underdog at FanDuel.
While McDavid and company ultimately fell one win shy of matching the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins for the longest win streak in NHL history, the Oilers outlook is much different than it was before the streak started.
This is the Morning Coffee for Wednesday February 7th, 2024.
It really wasn’t that long ago that Edmonton was on the outside looking in on the Western Conference playoff picture with one of the worst records in the NHL.
A 5-12-1 start led to the organization’s decision to fire their head coach Jay Woodcroft and replace him with Kris Knoblauch.
Since then, the Oilers have looked like a completely different team.
Edmonton is 24-4 dating back to November 24th.
Prior to their turnaround, the Oilers could be found as high as 18-to-1 to win the Stanley Cup at FanDuel.
For perspective, 11 different NHL teams are 15-to-1 or shorter to win it all at FanDuel this morning.
Vegas is one of them at 14-to-1 odds.
As it stands, Edmonton is a co-favourite to win the Stanley Cup at +850, alongside the Colorado Avalanche.
While the Vancouver Canucks and Winnipeg Jets have been the biggest surprises among the Canadian teams, it’s the Oilers that are currently considered to be Canada’s best hope to win the Stanley Cup.
The Canucks are 14-to-1 to win it all at FanDuel.
The Jets are 15-to-1 to win the Stanley Cup.
The second-longest win streak in NHL history is officially in the books, but it will be interesting to see how Edmonton responds with a favourable stretch that includes the Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Kings, Detroit Red Wings and the St. Louis Blues.
If the playoffs started today, the Oilers would face the reigning Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights in the first round.
Edmonton is currently seven points back of Vegas in the Pacific Division standings, but with five games in hand.
It will be very interesting to see if the Oilers can stay hot and push the Golden Knights for second place in the division and home-ice advantage for a potential first-round playoff series.
Embiid To Be Re-Evaluated In Four Weeks
If you have a Philadelphia 76ers future in pocket, the good news is that Joel Embiid underwent a procedure on Tuesday, and he will be re-evaluated in four weeks.
The bad news is that the injury Embiid suffered is a complex one, and the team has hesitated to set a timeline for his potential return.
The reigning MVP was amid one of the best seasons of his career, and he had Philly in contention for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference before he was hurt.
The 76ers are 26-8 straight up with Embiid in the lineup and 4-11 without him this season.
Next up, Philly will host the Golden State Warriors tonight in a game you can watch on TSN.
Despite a 9-12 record as the visiting team this season, the Warriors are currently a four-point favourite at FanDuel.
FanDuel Opens Door To Novelty Parlay Betting
We are five days away from the biggest event on the sports betting calendar in Super Bowl LVIII.
While there isn’t much to report in terms of line moves with the San Francisco 49ers still a 2.5-point favourite over the Kansas City Chiefs, FanDuel continues to add to the long list of game and novelty props on their app.
In fact, bettors in Ontario can now build their own novelty prop parlay using the Super Bowl Sunday parlay tab link that I posted to X below.
While most sportsbooks don’t offer the option of parlaying novelty props, FanDuel users can now build their own unique combinations, including a combo with the moneyline and total, with the colour of the Gatorade poured on the winning coach and the number of outfit changes made by Usher at halftime.
Is there a novelty prop bet parlay that you love?
Share it with me on X so I can tail!
In the meantime, I’ll be working on my own novelty prop bet parlay for Super Bowl LVIII at FanDuel.