While Connor McDavid has been running away with the Art Ross Trophy for most of the season, the Edmonton Oilers superstar now appears be on the cusp on earning his first career Rocket Richard Trophy.

McDavid scored twice against Buffalo Sabres Monday to extend his lead in the NHL goals race to 10. He has pulled away from Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak, second in the race with 44 goals, thanks to a stretch that has seen him post 12 goals in his last eight games.

The Oilers have gone 5-3 over that span, including Monday's 3-2 victory, as the team continues to hold the top wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

The 26-year-old, who already has four Art Ross titles to his name, is 28 points clear of teammate Leon Draisaitl for the lead in points this season. His two goals Monday brought his season total to a career-high 124 with 17 games remaining in the Oilers' season.

His third-period tally against the Sabres marked his 62nd career game-winning goal for the Oilers, moving him past Wayne Gretzky for second in franchise history, 10 back of Glenn Anderson.

“Who’s more likely to make a big play than him?” teammate Zach Hyman said after Edmonton's latest win. “He’s the best player in the world, and he’s pushing his own boundaries. He’s been driving the bus for a long time and continues to get better.”

Breaking a tie in the 3rd period en route to a 3-2 win over BUF on Monday, Connor McDavid continues to drive his team's offence as his 62 career game winning goals moves him past "The Great One" in @EdmontonOilers history. As this shows, he now sits just 10 back of tying for 1st pic.twitter.com/po4jsTxFEm — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) March 7, 2023

McDavid is just six goals away from becoming the only the fourth player to hit the 60-goal mark in a season since Mario Lemieux scored 69 in 1996-97. Alex Ovechkin scored 65 in 2007-08, while Steven Stamkos (2011-12) and Auston Matthews (2021-22) both hit 60 on the dot.

“He’s got 50-plus for a reason, he doesn’t need many (shots),” Sabres coach Don Granato said after his team contained McDavid to three shots, but allowed the two goals. “He’s done that to lots of teams and goaltenders, and he was ready for his opportunities. That’s what makes him special.”