Oilers star McDavid set to return from injury vs Kings

LOS ANGELES — Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid will return to the lineup Sunday night against the Los Angeles Kings.

The Oilers captain has missed six games since suffering a quadriceps injury Feb. 8 against the Nashville Predators.

Edmonton has gone 3-2-1 without McDavid.

Oilers coach Dave Tippett says McDavid will start on a line with Sam Gagner and Alex Chiasson.

McDavid is fifth in NHL scoring this season with 81 points (30 goals, 51 assists) in 55 games.

Edmonton (32-22-7) entered Sunday's play holding the third and final playoff spot in the Pacific Division.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2020.