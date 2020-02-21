Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid will not make his return to the lineup Friday against the Minnesota Wild, head coach Dave Tippett announced.

McDavid took part in an optional skate Friday morning and was on the ice for practice Thursday for the first time since sustaining a quad injury on Feb. 8.

Oilers general manager Ken Holland said Thursday McDavid would join the team for their upcoming road trip, though the Oilers captain later added he could potentially dress Friday.

t's unclear when McDavid will rejoin the Oilers lineup. After hosting the Wild on Friday, the Oilers will face the Los Angeles Kings Sunday, followed by back-to-back games against the Anaheim Ducks and Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday and Wednesday. Holland announced last week that McDavid would miss two-to-three weeks with the injury.

In 55 games with the Oilers this season, McDavid has 30 goals and 81 points. The 23-year-old remains third in the league in scoring despite missing the past five games.

The Oilers are 3-1-1 without McDavid in the lineup.