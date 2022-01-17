The Edmonton Oilers placed goaltender Stuart Skinner in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Monday.

Skinner allowed five goals on 25 shots in the Oilers' 6-4 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. He was recalled from the AHL earlier last week after an injury to goaltender Mike Smith.

#Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner has been placed in COVID protocol. — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) January 17, 2022

The 23-year-old has a 4-6 record with a .907 save percentage and a 2.93 goals-against average in 11 games this season with the Oilers. He is 6-0-2 with a .925 save percentage and a 1.96 GAA in eight AHL games with the Bakersfield Condors.

Edmonton is scheduled to host the Florida Panthers on Thursday.