The Edmonton Oilers are set to sign Swedish forward Joakim Nygard, according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug.

The deal, first reported by Swedish hockey media site Varmlands Folkblad, is likely a two-way contract according to Rishaug.

Swedish hockey reporter Uffe Bodin reported Wednesday that Nygard narrowed his choice to two teams, the Oilers and Calgary Flames.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported in March Nygard was being pursued by several teams and was drawing to comparisons to Washington Capitals veteran Carl Hagelin.

The 26-year-old posted a career-high 21 goals and 35 points in 52 games with Färjestad BK in the Swedish Hockey League this season. He added five goals and 10 points in 14 playoff games.

The native of Stockholm, Sweden, is six-feet tall and listed at 179 pounds.