Edmonton Oilers forward Tyler Ennis left Wednesday's game against the Chicago Blackhawks with an apparent leg injury and did not return.

Ennis was hit into the boards by Chicago's Kirby Dach late in the second period of the Oilers' eventual 4-3 loss. Head coach Dave Tippett said the team expects to know more about Ennis' status going forward on Thursday.

The 30-year-old needed to be helped off the ice and was reluctant to put any weight on his right leg.

Prior to his departure, Ennis had one assist on a Leon Draisaitl goal in 6:12 of ice time.

Both teams will be back in action Friday evening for Game 4 of their play-in series with the Oilers facing elimination.