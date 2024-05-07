Welcome to Dump and Chase, powered by FanDuel. Join Aaron Korolnek and Carlo Colaiacovo today as they highlight their best bets for the upcoming series between the Edmonton Oilers and the Vancouver Canucks.

Aaron Korolnek: Just two Canadian teams remain vying for Lord Stanley's mug. Edmonton and Vancouver going head to head in a series that begins on Wednesday night. Carlo, your favourite play in this series is?

Carlo Colaiacovo: Oh, the battle of Western Canada.

Man, it's going to be a dandy and I'm not sure the Vancouver Canucks deserve to be disrespected as much as they are compared to the series line.

So I'm going to give them a little bit of love here. I'm going to look at Vancouver to win game one and Edmonton to win this series at great value of +280.

And here's a couple of reasons why.

The Edmonton Oilers just got to look at the rust factor here—seven days off between their last game. You saw how that affected the Florida Panthers last night in their opening game against the Boston Bruins.

The Vancouver Canucks should feel good about playing the Oilers because they've had a lot of success against Edmonton this year.

4-0 against them in the regular season, outscoring them 21-7. Plus, Edmonton historically has not played good in Game 1's of the playoffs dating back to 2017, where the record is 1-7. So historically slow starters, and the home ice factor.

I like Edmonton to win this series because I think they're the better team, especially with the way their power play is operating. But I'm going to give Vancouver some love, saying they get off to a good start, especially at home.

Korolnek: I love that play, and I also love my best bet which is for 4+ goals to be scored in each and every game of this series.

You mentioned the 28 goals scored in the four regular season matchups. That is seven goals per game. We know the firepower on both sides and we also know there's some questionable defence and questionable goaltending on both sides. Especially with our guy (Arturs) Silovs in net to start the series for the Canucks.

So I think there's a ton of value at +150 on each of the games in this series to have four or more goals scored.

