The Edmonton Oilers lead the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 after the first period in Game 4 of their second-round series on Wednesday night.

Vegas had an opportunity to score right off the bat when Oilers forward Ryan McLeod was sent off for tripping 24 seconds into the game. However, the Oilers were able to stave off the Golden Knights pressure and kill the penalty to keep the game scoreless.

The Oilers opened the scoring just under seven minutes into the first period when Nick Bjugstad's wrap-around attempt got past Golden Knights goaltender Aidn Hill to give Edmonton a one-goal lead. Edmonton has scored first in each of the four games of this second-round series.

Evan Bouchard added to the Oilers' lead 52 seconds later when he blasted his point shot past Hill on the power play to give Edmonton a 2-0 lead.

The Golden Knights' best opportunity to get on the board came with six minutes left in the period when captain Mark Stone was in alone on Oilers' goaltender Stuart Skinner but was unable to beat the netminder.

Seconds after Stone's chance, the Oilers counter-attacked where Leon Draisaitl teed up Mattias Ekholm for a point shot that got past Hill to give the Oilers a three-goal lead.

The Oilers outshot the Golden Knights 11-6 in the period while Edmonton was 1-2 on the power play while the Golden Knights failed to score on their only man-advantage.