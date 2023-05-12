The Edmonton Oilers have a 2-1 lead over the Vegas Golden Knights after the first period in Game 5 of their second-round series on Friday night.

Chandler Stephenson had an opportunity to break the scoreless draw for Vegas 45 seconds into the game but his wrap-around attempt was stopped by Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner.

Connor McDavid opened the scoring three minutes into the frame for the Oilers when he beat goaltender Aidn Hill on the power play to give Edmonton the one-goal lead.

Less than a minute later, Jack Eichel answered back for the Golden Knights when his shot beat Skinner to tie the game. The Oilers challenged the call for goaltender interference on Eichel but the goal stood upon review.

Zach Hyman give the lead back to Edmonton when he tips a Ryan Nugent-Hopkins shot past Hill on the power play to give the Oilers a 2-1 lead.

The Oilers were perfect on the man advantage going two-for-two while the Golden Knights failed to convert on three power plays in the period.

Edmonton outshot Vegas 15-11 in the first frame.