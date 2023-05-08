The Vegas Golden Knights lead the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 through two periods in Game 3 of their second-round series Monday night.

The Golden Knights got goals from Zach Whitecloud, Jack Eichel and Chandler Stephenson in the second frame to chase Oilers starter Stuart Skinner in favour of Jack Campbell.

Vegas starter Laurent Brossoit is also out of the game as he was injured in the opening period, appearing to tweak something in his lower-body while sliding across the crease to protect against a rebound. Adin Hill entered the game for Vegas in relief and has stopped all 13 shots he's faced.

Skinner allowed four goals on 23 shots while Campbell stopped two and let in one.

The Oilers started fast Monday night, getting a goal from Warren Foegele on their first shot on net just under three minutes into the game.

But the Golden Knights answered fast as Jonathan Marchessault batted one past Skinner to pull things even at 1-1. Marchessault scored again later in the frame to give Vegas their first lead of the game, which stood up through the end of the first.

Edmonton had 17 shots on net through the opening 40 minutes compared to 26 from the Golden Knights.

Vegas grabbed the opening game of the series in a back-and-forth affair that saw five goals scored in the opening period and five scored in the third. Edmonton bounced back in a major way in Game 2, getting two goals apiece from Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl en route to a 5-1 win.

The record for playoff goals in a single season is 19 held jointly by Philadelphia Flyer Reggie Leach (1976) and Oiler Jari Kurri (1985). Draisaitl is six behind at 13.

Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinal series goes Wednesday night from Rogers Place in Edmonton.