The Edmonton Oilers hold a 4-0 lead over the Vegas Golden Knights after the first two periods in Game 4 of their second-round series on Wednesday night.

Nick Bjugstad, Evan Bouchard, and Mattias Ekholm all scored in the first period as the Oilers entered the second with a three-goal lead.

Warren Foegele had an opportunity to add to the Oilers lead on the power play five minutes into the period when his one-timer in the slot was stopped by Golden Knights goaltender Aidn Hill.

The Oilers controlled play for the first five minutes of the period but got into penalty trouble after an interference call against Zach Hyman and a delay of game call on goaltender Stuart Skinner.

Despite constant pressure on both man advantages, the Golden Knights were unable to get the puck past Skinner and remained three goals down.

After the Oilers killed both penalties, they sustained pressure in the Golden Knights' zone leading to Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' wrist shot to find its way through traffic and past Hill to extend Oilers' lead. The goal was Nugent-Hopkins first goal in 10 playoff games this season.

The Golden Knights ended up going 0-3 on the power play in the period and 0-4 in the game. The Oilers did not score on their lone power play in the second but are 1-3 in the game.

Edmonton outshot Vegas 16-9 in the second period and are outshooting the Golden Knights 27-15 in the game.